WWE Smackdown episodes to air on FS1 due to sports on Fox

The following episodes of WWE Smackdown will move from Fox to FS1 due to sports coverage on Fox-

-The 10/27 Smackdown in Milwaukee (due to Game 1 of the World Series on Fox)

-The 11/3 Smackdown (due to Game 6 of the World Series on Fox if necessary)

-The 11/24 Smackdown in Chicago the night before Survivor Series (due to college football on Fox)