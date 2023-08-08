The New Day return after five months out

The New Day – the team of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods – made their return to WWE television last night on Raw, defeating The Viking Raiders in their first match back together in months.

Kingston suffered an ankle injury in early March during an episode of Smackdown and had to undergo surgery, a surgery which was done on March 17 at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

While Woods wrestled as a singles for a few weeks, the UpUpDownDown host has not appeared on television since mid-May, with his last match coming on Raw against Dominik Mysterio.