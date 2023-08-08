Smackdown rating for 08/04/2023

Friday Night Smackdown for the SummerSlam go-home episode drew 2,248,000 viewers, down 75,000 viewers from the previous week. The show did a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01 from the prior week and easily won the night on both network and cable television.

Smackdown did 2,151,000 viewers in both hours in the overnight numbers.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

