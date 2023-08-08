Shinsuke Nakamura turns heel on Raw

Aug 8, 2023 - by James Walsh

In the main event of WWE RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up with world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to defeat The Judgment Day. After the match, Nakamura attacked Rollins with a kinshasa and left the ring.

Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed earlier in the show to end their feud. After the match with Reed, Nakamura cut a promo about how he was tired of people getting in his way and he was going to start carving his own path.

