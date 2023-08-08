Roman Reigns reportedly injured at Summerslam

– Roman Reigns was reportedly injured early in his match at SummerSlam. No word on the specific injury yet, he’s still confirmed to be on this Friday’s SmackDown, but likely won’t be taking any bumps. Reigns is not expected to be on the Payback PLE, but will almost certainly be on the next Saudi show as well as Survivor Series.

WOR: “Roman Reigns got hurt in that match (at SummerSlam). I haven’t watched the beginning of the match over again but I heard it was relatively early, I don’t know the nature of the injury, I just heard he worked the match hurt. He got hurt early in the match.”