Rob Van Dam comments on AEW’s backstage environment

On the latest episode of the One Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam was asked to share some insight into the backstage environment in AEW.

“Nothing bad, you know. I’m just trying to think of what I could say about it that would make it different. It’s not the big stressful production of WWE, it’s definitely not a small little indie show either. It’s somewhere in between, but closer to WWE. But when I’ve done TV for international shows that my fans wouldn’t know about, like in the UK or Australia, maybe I would compare it to that as far as like the free air, people are walking around genuinely happy to be there. I don’t know how to describe it as being. I can’t think of anything that was like, outstanding.”