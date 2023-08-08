Matches for tonight’s NXT
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as The Road to No Mercy continues. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
* Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan
* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James
* Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom
* Noam Dar defends fake Heritage Cup trophy against Tyler Bate
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will make her first live appearance since The Great American Bash
* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Dragon Lee with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio