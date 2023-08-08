Logan Paul returning to boxing, and more on Kairi Sane’s WWE return

– Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis has been added to the October 14th Tommy Fury vs KSI card…

OCTOBER 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over 2 years ago. I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I’m going to erase him from existence. The PRIME Card — Oct 14 in Manchester, live on DAZN PPV! pic.twitter.com/vPtXN03VKO — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 8, 2023

– There is “more to the story” as to why Kairi Sane will be returning to WWE, but it won’t come out until 2024. The gist of everything is that there is a lot of “different moving parts” that may have helped Sane make her decision, according to Dave Meltzer.