Logan Paul returning to boxing, and more on Kairi Sane’s WWE return

Aug 8, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis has been added to the October 14th Tommy Fury vs KSI card…

– There is “more to the story” as to why Kairi Sane will be returning to WWE, but it won’t come out until 2024. The gist of everything is that there is a lot of “different moving parts” that may have helped Sane make her decision, according to Dave Meltzer.

