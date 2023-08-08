LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage, trash talking Dragon Lee and Dominik’s father. We cut to the parking lot and see Dragon arriving in a SUV with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. They talk about tonight and Rey wants Dragon to show his son some humility.

– We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The show will have limited commercial breaks tonight.

Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom

We go right to the ring and Axiom is doing his entrance as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Mustafa Ali is out next.

The match started with quick back & forth offense. They went in and out of the ring early on. At one point Scrypts, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price come walking out to watch the match but they left after five minutes or so.

The match went to the floor as they traded power moves at ringside after Axiom flew out with a big dive. They bring it back in with counters and more high-impact offense. The finish sees Axiom go up to the top. Ali punches him and his finger gets stuck in Axiom’s mask, pausing them both. Ali shoves Axiom to the floor and he lands hard. Ali brings Axiom back in and nails the 450 Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Fans chant for Ali now. Ali looks into the camera and says he wants the winner of tonight’s main event. Ali says he is starting a campaign to become the next NXT North American Champion. He wants it, the fans want it.

– The camera cuts to the back and we see Ikemen Jiro and others down on the ground. The Schism is standing over them. Joe Gacy says they will find The Creed Brothers tonight, even if The Schism has to turn NXT upside down.

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

We go back to the ring and out comes Kelani Jordan with Dana Brooke. We see Jordan’s weekend Twitter promo where she said she’s taking Dana’s advice and finding her killer instinct, which is why she’s calling out one of NXT’s most dangerous women. Out next comes Blair Davenport.

Davenport controls early on but Jordan turns it around and gets aggressive as Brooke encourages her. Davenport goes out but Jordan follows and brings her back in, but then Davenport turns it around to dominate. Jordan kept fighting until Davenport hit her knee to the face finisher for the pin.

Winner: Blair Davenport

– After the match, Davenport attacks Jordan but Brooke makes the save with a belt. There seems to be brief tension between Jordan and Brooke.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Von Wagner and Mr. Stone. She asks if Von was affected by what Bron Breakker said last week. Von says people have said things to him his whole life and it does cut deep, but every badass like Bron needs to be put in their place sooner than later. Von says he has somewhere for Bron tonight… and he will be tabled.

Fake NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar

We go back to the ring and out comes Meta-Four – Noam Dar with his fake NXT Heritage Cup, and Oro Mensah, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Alicia Taylor confirms Dar’s replica Cup will be on the line in this match. Tyler Bate is out next.

Bate hits a Tyler Driver 97 for the pin to get the first fall in the second round. The second fall comes in the fourth round and sees Bate tap out after a few minutes in a knee bar. Meta-Four interferes at times in this match. Mensah tries to interfere in the fifth round but Bate takes him out. Bate goes on to pin Dar just in time for the pin to win possession of Dar’s Cup.

Winner: Tyler Bate

– After the match, Bate celebrates with Dar’s Cup as fans cheer him on. Dar throws a fit in the ring.

– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are backstage. Tank suggests “Smashmouth” as their team name but Hank isn’t sure. The Schism shows up looking for The Creed Brothers. A brawl breaks out with The Schism and their masked followers beating Hank and Tank down. Joe Gacy tells them to keep looking.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Ilja Dragunov, asking if he’s had a week to cool off from what happened last Tuesday. Ilja says he’s going to the ring and he expects Trick Williams to meet him there. Ilja can’t make promises on what will happen next, but he can promise pain for Trick. Ilja walks off as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dijak confronts NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in the locker room, but Hayes brushes him off. Dijak threatens him but here comes Wes Lee. Lee storms in and ignores Dijak, standing in front of him to have words with Hayes over last week. Dijak says Lee is no longer in the title picture… any title picture. Dijak and Lee face off and have words now. Dijak leaves and Lee turns back to talk to Hayes, but Dijak runs back in and attacks Lee from behind, beating him down. Dijak destroys Lee and taunts him, then leaves. A trainer rushes in to check on Lee.