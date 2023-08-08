John Cena lends his support to future British WrestleMania

Wrestling certainly is one of the biggest sports and entertainment businesses in America. But its appeal is apparent around the world, with fans, potential sponsors and even sports betting companies closely following the action. That’s right, wrestling has become a staple of the sports on offer with online bookmakers around the globe, with top operators offering odds on any number of WWE events. However, in Britian, wrestling’s reach spreads out further still.

Did you know that in the UK they have an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Wrestling? That’s right, the country has a collection of like-minded members of parliament (MPs) who love the sport so much that they have begun a cross-party group dedicated to promoting and growing it in the UK. And now this group have got behind WWE legend John Cena’s call to bring the most famous event in the sport – WrestleMania – to Britain.

Cena was speaking out at the highly successful Money in the Bank event held in London in July. The event saw the franchise post some of its most successful live event figures ever, and a return to London now certainly seems a possibility.

In his popularly-received comments, Cena stated his surprise that it had been over 20 years since London had hosted a premium WWE (formerly WWF) event. Hollywood star Cena then further hyped up the crowd by stating that a return trip – perhaps in the shape of WrestleMania – could be on the cards. Following the Money in the Bank event, WWE bigwig Triple H – another former legend of the ring – backed up Cena’s comments with the cryptic response of “never say never”.

There is no doubt that Money in the Bank was popularly received in the UK. It broke several franchise records and cemented WWE’s place in the hearts of European followers. Taking WrestleMania to British shores certainly makes a lot of sense. And that step came a little bit closer to reality now that the prospect has the backing of British lawmakers.

Alex Davies-Jones is a Welsh MP and is co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Wrestling. And she threw her weight behind the idea of a British-based WrestleMania in comments she made to British broadcaster the BBC.

“Nobody predicted John Cena coming out and announcing the possibility of a WrestleMania in the UK,” Davies-Jones said. “It was utterly incredible and got the whole place buzzing with excitement about the possibilities of what that could mean for wrestling fans, but also for the UK economy and also for future fans as well,” she added.

British fans are certainly getting excited at the prospect of WrestleMania coming to the UK, potentially to the O2 Arena in London, the venue which so successfully hosted Money in the Bank. But the fact remains that bringing such an event on tour is easier said than done. Indeed, Triple H acknowledged that fact when he also said “It’s a lot more difficult than it appears.”

But with the legendary John Cena throwing his support behind the idea of a London WrestleMania, and now with the British Government now seemingly adding its encouragement too, it’s now much more likely that the event will actually happen. Sure, there are logistics involved, but WWE is the biggest wrestling franchise on the planet for a reason.

And if anyone is in doubt of what such a prospect would mean to British fans of WWE, then check out these comments from one British-based supporter. “We always talk about that moment of going to WrestleMania and it being a bucket list moment so for it to be in the UK would be everything.” With love for WWE like that, who could deny those fans?