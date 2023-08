Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Jody Threat and Alisha Edwards for this week’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:

* IMPACT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

* Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid

* KUSHIDA vs. Mike Bailey

* Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat