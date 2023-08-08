Elon Musk says he will adopt “WWE’s fighting style” versus Mark Zuckerberg

When the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, told the world on his X social media platform that he’s going with the WWE as his fighting style for his “fight” against Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, you knew WWE was going to butt in.

Musk retweeted a video of Jey Uso doing a splash on Roman Reigns from SummerSlam and wrote, “Am going with @WWE as my fighting style.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque responded to the SpaceX, Tesla, and X owner writing, “Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign.” Triple H also included a GIF of him doing the DX crotch chop.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been feuding online not only with their competing platforms but also for an alleged upcoming cage fight which Musk said X would stream with all proceeds going to a charity for veterans.

Zuck replied on his new Threads platform, suggesting that they should use a “more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity” instead.

“I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed,” the Meta owner said. “Not holding my breath.”