Collision rating for 08/05/2023

Collision on Saturday night, going against SummerSlam and UFC Fight Night, drew just 417,000 viewers, down 255,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the second least-watched episode of Collision so far. The show drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49, down 0.14 from last week. It placed #16 on the chart.

Collision was headlined by CM Punk vs Ricky Starks for the “real” AEW World title.

