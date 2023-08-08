Brian Pillman Jr expected at NXT tonight

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Brian Pillman Jr is scheduled to be at NXT tonight after signing a contract with WWE.

Pillman recently left AEW after the company opted not to renew his contract. He last wrestled for AEW at a non-televised live event in mid-May.

During a recent virtual signing, Pillman said that a huge opportunity is in the works, an opportunity which will enable him to continue making memories and sharing his version of professional wrestling.

“There is a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works, but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity, coming up in my career,” Pillman said.