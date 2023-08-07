Zoey Stark on Lynch vs. Stratus being pulled from WWE Summerslam card

As previously noted, the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus rematch will take place on the August 14th WWE RAW in Winnipeg, Canada instead of at Summerslam.

While speaking to Stephanie Hypes of Ten Count, Zoey Stark commented on the match being postponed…

“Hunter [Triple H] is a smart man. There is a reason, guys. He’s not just doing it to screw the women. He’s not. He’s doing it because he wants to make sure Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have plenty of time to do it. I’m sure there are other reasons that come into play that we’re not even thinking about. When we get the match, and we will, it will be great and we will have plenty of time and it’s going to be a match well worth waiting for.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)