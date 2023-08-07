WWE News and Notes

– While speaking with Matty Paddock, Sheamus revealed that a match between himself and WWE Hall of Famer Edge was originally considered for Money in the Bank but talks “didn’t go anywhere”.

– Per Fightful Select: A contact at Slim Jim said they were “ecstatic” to have LA Knight involved in their commercial at SummerSlam, and also requested Bianca Belair.

– The decision to put Michael Cole on both RAW and SmackDown was reportedly made by new WWE parent company Endeavor, who are said to be incredibly impressed with Cole and want him to be the “voice of the WWE”. They are also impressed with the chemistry between Cole and Wade Barrett and want it to be featured more prominently on the 3 hour show. Although more commentary changes aren’t currently being discussed, they apparently have also not been ruled out, reports PWInsider.

– Brian Pillman Jr. is slated to be at this week’s NXT Taping, He was at the WWE Performance Center last month after his AEW contract expired for a tryout. Pillman is believed to have signed with WWE.