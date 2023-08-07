What is next for Cody Rhodes, and a Roman Reigns milestone note

– Roman Roman reigns had his longest PPV singles match in his entire career on the main roster with his match against Jey Uso. The match lasted for 36 minutes.

– Cody Rhodes is reportedly Seth Rollins’ next challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Payback! Despite Cody recently saying he hopes to never wrestle Seth again, WWE apparently wants to “capitalize on his momentum” coming out of the feud with Brock Lesnar, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.