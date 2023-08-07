Sonya Deville is out indefinitely

Per TMZ, one of half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champs, Sonya Deville, is out with a torn ACL. She will be out for an extended period of time.

Deville tore her ACL during a tag team title defence vs Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair on the July 28 SmackDown

She will undergo a procedure on Tuesday to fix the issue. There’s currently no timetable for her return to the ring.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are yet again in limbo. The state of the belts will be addressed on Monday Night RAW.