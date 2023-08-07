Rousey says she has no reason to stay in WWE, former WWE PC coach backstage at AEW Collision

In a post on Instagram, former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey said she has “no reason to stay” following her match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam.

Addressing Baszler, Ronda wrote, “You were the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay,” accompanied by several photos from Saturday night at Ford Field.

Unfortunately for Rousey and Baszler, their MMA Rules match did not go over very well with the live crowd – or even TV viewers for that matter. In the match, Rousey got choked out by Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch and the former NXT Women’s champion was declared the winner.

It is believed that the match was the last one for Rousey under this deal and she is departing the company for the foreseeable future. Ronda had a three-year break from WWE before returning for round two at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

– Ring of Honor original Cathy Corino (Allison Danger) was backstage at Collision Saturday Night. She was beyond instrumental in the growth of SHIMMER and a former WWE NXT Performance Center Coach. She was released from WWE in January 2022.