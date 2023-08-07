Rhea Ripley and Moose notes

– Rhea Ripley hopes to be the final opponent of WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.

‘Mami’ threw her name into the ring after the popular social media account @JustTalkWrestle polled followers as to who the R-Rated Superstar should wrestle last. The current women’s world champion simply responded, “Me”

– Back in June former world champion Moose officially re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling, with Moose later stating that it was the “longest deal” in the company’s history.

According to Fightful Select, Moose’s new deal is legitimately the longest in IMPACT history. While the exact length isn’t known the former NFL star will be well into his 40s by the time this deal expires. A similar thing happened between IMPACT and Moose the last time he re-signed, with IMPACT wanting to lock Moose down for the future.