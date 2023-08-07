Nick Aldis at Raw to start producer tryout

PWInsider.com is reporting that Nick Aldis is at Monday Night Raw in Minneapolis to start his producer role tryout and he will also be at more television tapings moving forward.

Aldis has never worked for WWE in any capacity so this will be his first time there. The 36-year-old is married to former WWE Women’s champion Mickie James.

He just ended a short run with Impact Wrestling, with his last match coming at Slammiversary last month losing to Alex Shelley. Prior to that, Aldis worked for Billy Corgan’s NWA but that ended on a bad note and Corgan eventually suspended him just after Aldis noted that he was leaving the promotion.