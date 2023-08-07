New match announced for this week’s Impact

Aug 7, 2023 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling has confirmed a huge new X-Division matchup for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Speedball Mike Bailey will face KUSHIDA in a one-on-one matchup. You can see the matchup announcement and updated lineup below:

* Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Match: ABC vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.
* Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid
* Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA

