New match announced for this week’s Impact
Impact Wrestling has confirmed a huge new X-Division matchup for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Speedball Mike Bailey will face KUSHIDA in a one-on-one matchup. You can see the matchup announcement and updated lineup below:
* Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Match: ABC vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.
* Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid
* Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @SpeedballBailey vs #KUSHIDA #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/e1Pv1FtXdX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2023