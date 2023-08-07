LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from Saturday’s big event. We’re now live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The new red brand announce team talks about their arrival and reveal that the first hour of tonight’s show will be commercial-free.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop and pyro. Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Rhodes hits the ring and poses in the corner to more pyro.

The music stops and fans chant “Cody!” as he takes it all in. Cody asks Minneapolis what they want to talk about. Cody says… how about one of your own? A Beast who sharpened his claws here, was educated here… University of Minnesota’s own Brock Lesnar. Cody goes on about how he’s had the privilege, honor and misery of being in the ring with Lesnar and that’s one thing… Cody shows us a still of Lesnar shaking his hand after their match. He was talking to his mom about how surprised he was at the moment, and she told him this was Lesnar acknowledging him. Cody says after SummerSlam he feels on top of the world, like he can beat anyone in the world. The music interrupts and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a big pop.

Rollins hits the ring, stops to stare at Cody, then goes on to play to the crowd. The music stops and fans keep singing for Rollins. Rollins welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins says when he previously came out to discuss the title, Cody was the first one to come down and get in his face, so this is Rollins returning the favor. Rollins says if Cody really means he can beat anyone… how about putting that feeling to the test tonight? The music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day to boos – Damian Priest, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Priest says Rollins and Cody are confused if they think they run RAW… Ripley says because The Judgment Day does. Priest says they don’t dictate title shots either because that’s his job as Senor Money In the Bank. Priest praises his stablemates and says Cody may be done with Lesnar, but Dominik is not done with Cody. Cody and Dominik face off. Priest says Dominik is the true workhorse of WWE, not Cody. Fans chant “Cody!” as he and Dominik face off. Dominik goes to speak but the loud boos drown him out.

Finn Balor suddenly attacks Rollins from out of nowhere. Priest and Dominik attack Cody. The music hits and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn to make the save. Sami unloads and knocks Priest to the floor. Sami and Cody take Dominik out next. Balor attacks Sami but Cody and Rollins take him out. The Judgment Day regroups at ringside as Cody, Rollins and Sami look on from the ring. Cody takes the mic and says he has a solution for all of this. Cody says there’s three of you and three of us, how about I team with my friend Sami and the World Champion to take on The Judgment Day? Fans pop. Rollins has words with Cody as Sami tries to keep the peace. Cody’s music starts up.