Josh Matthews doesn’t consider WWE stint a missed opportunity

Josh Matthews recently looked back at his time in WWE, noting that he learned a lot there. The Impact Wrestling commentator appeared on Road Dogg’s Oh… You Didn’t Know? and a couple of highlights are below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On naturing since his time in WWE:

“I wish I could have had the mentality then. Like I was in WWE when I was 20 to 30 whatever, right, but I was basically a kid, and now I look back in my early 40s and it’s like, ‘Man, not a missed opportunity, a great opportunity,’ and I learned so much. Like I went to WWE University. I used to say that when I worked there all the time.”

On his experience in WWE WWE:

“But then I, for whatever reason, would find myself on the jet going back with them most weeks because I had to be back in Stamford in the morning. It wasn’t because they wanted me on the plane with them. It was because I had to be back there. And it was just a different world. Everyone was just chill, hanging out. If you wanted to have a beer, a glass of wine, you could, or whatever the case. I was just so like, ‘Argh,’ but it didn’t need to be that way.”