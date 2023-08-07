HHH comments on SummerSlam records
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter today to thank everyone for making SummerSlam 2023 a success. He wrote-
“Biggest (EVER) Party of the Summer… Incredibly proud of these new company records across the board. Thank you to Detroit and to the @WWEUniverse across the globe who tuned in and made this year’s #SummerSlam a historic one.”
The earlier WWE press release on records set by SummerSlam 2023 can be read here.
Biggest (EVER) Party of the Summer…
Incredibly proud of these new company records across the board.
Thank you to Detroit and to the @WWEUniverse across the globe who tuned in and made this year’s #SummerSlam a historic one. pic.twitter.com/3RzxlnxBEO
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 7, 2023