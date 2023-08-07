HHH comments on SummerSlam records

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter today to thank everyone for making SummerSlam 2023 a success. He wrote-

“Biggest (EVER) Party of the Summer… Incredibly proud of these new company records across the board. Thank you to Detroit and to the @WWEUniverse across the globe who tuned in and made this year’s #SummerSlam a historic one.”

The earlier WWE press release on records set by SummerSlam 2023 can be read here.