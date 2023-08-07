AJ “Lee” Mendez leaving Women of Wrestling (WOW)

AJ Mendez’s contract with Women of Wrestling is coming to an end and the former WWE Divas champion said her goodbye in a post on social media.

Mendez has been working for WOW as a commentator while also serving as executive producer. Her arrival was announced in October 2021 when WOW signed a distribution agreement with ViacomCBS.

“As my season-long contract with @WOWSuperheroes winds down, I wanna thank the ladies for welcoming me into their locker room, our hair and makeup talk sessions and constantly inspiring me with their hard work, talent, and genuine camaraderie,” Mendez wrote. “I’ll try to come back and play sometime in the future! I hope all you fans keep watching next season to support these incredible athletes and stars of tomorrow.”

She is currently featured in the second season of Heels on STARZ where she joined her husband CM Punk in a recurring role playing the character of Elle Dorado.