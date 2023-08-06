WWE says 59,194 attended SummerSlam at Ford Field

The SummerSlam attendance at Ford Field given by WWE during the show was of 59,194.

According to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix, Ford Field was set up for just over 52,000 tickets and there were 51,477 tickets distributed at last count before the show started.

Last year WWE gave an inflated attendance number of 48,449 for SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

But taking out SummerSlam 92, this was the most-attended SummerSlam in history and the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event in history. Due to Peacock being in more homes than ever, it’s also the most-watched SummerSlam ever.