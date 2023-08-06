WWE News and Notes

– During the SummerSlam press conference, Triple H was asked why US Champion Austin Theory was in the Battle Royal, to which Triple H answered, “My guess is to try and win the battle royal”.

– Paul Heyman: “We’re three years into this[ Bloodline Storyline] … and we’re only in the bottom of the third”

– Also from the post Summerslam press conference, Dakota Kai declared that she’s not quite medically cleared, but declares that she’s on the right path and gotten to do some weight training.

– KAIRI will be finishing up her commitments in Japan as she showed up at last nights AJPW show and announced that on September 8th, she will be teaming with Saori Anou and will take on Unagi Sayaka and a mystery partner.