Triple H: SummerSlam highest gate for any non-Wrestlemania event, Lesnar-Rhodes hug unplanned

Paul Levesque called tonight the highest gate for any non-Wrestlemania event in WWE history. Would clearly mean it exceeded this year’s Rumble gate of $7.3M, announced as $7.7M possibly including service fees.

Triple H says Brock Lesnar hugging Cody Rhodes and raising his hand after their match was not planned.

The man does what he wants. A fruitful feud for Cody coming out of the disappointment of not finishing THE story… yet. pic.twitter.com/p6gmljmgrT

— Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) August 6, 2023