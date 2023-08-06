Title match announced for AEW Dynamite, Gunther stat, and Schiavone on Athena

– After successfully defending his Intercontinental Championship last night at SummerSlam, Gunther has now held the title for 422 days. During his stint in NXT UK, He held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days. Gunther has been in WWE for 1,667 days and has been a Champion for 1,292 of those days. This stat comes from WWEWalkingDeadfan on Reddit.

– Tony Schiavone via Speaking on his What Happened When podcast:

“I like Athena. I like her passion. She does a lot with Ring of Honor, but I think she would be very good on a regular basis on TV. I really like her. One of the most talented people that we have is Harley Cameron. If you think that kid’s not talented, holy smokes. She can sing, she has sung. She has performed as a singer. I think, you can look her up, that she performed with Boyz II Men. She’s talented, she can talk, she’s beautiful. She’s got a great personality. I don’t know what their plans are with her. I know she’s on QTV right now, but she’s really, really talented. There’s so many of them out there that really deserve a shot at talking some more. Kris Statlander, really good.”

– Confirmed for Wednesday…