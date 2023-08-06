Samoa Joe and FTR call out potential opponents for All In

Two more matches were hinted for AEW’s All In pay-per-view during Collision last night.

ROH TV champion Samoa Joe called out CM Punk for another match at Wembley Stadium following their one-on-one encounter last month during the Owen Hart Cup tournament semi final. Punk won that match and afterward, Joe was going to shake Punk’s hands but attacked him instead. The two have quite a history together from their Ring of Honor days.

Meanwhile, FTR challenged The Young Bucks to meet them in London for their third AEW match. They are at 1-1 at the moment, with The Young Bucks winning their first match in 2020 and FTR winning the second match in 2022.

So far there is only one official match on the All In card and that’s MJF vs Adam Cole for the AEW World title.