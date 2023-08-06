Paul Heyman says The Bloodline storyline is still “at the bottom of the third”

Paul Heyman declared during the post-show SummerSlam press conference that The Bloodline storyline is “at the bottom of the third,” using a baseball reference after he was asked where the storyline is in terms of timeline.

A baseball match has nine innings, suggesting that this has not even crossed the half way line yet.

The storyline had another major twist yesterday at SummerSlam when Jimmy Uso returned under a hoodie and prevented his twin brother Jey from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal title and the tribal chiefdom. He pulled Jey out of the ring when he was covering Roman and then hit him with a superkick. Jimmy had been out of action since the July 7 episode of Smackdown.

The match ended when Jimmy threw Jey back in the ring and Reigns then speared Jey through a table set up in the corner.

Just minutes earlier, Roman speared Solo Sikoa by mistake after Jey moved out of the way. Solo showed up towards the final moments of the match to help Roman overcome his brother.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the brothers were asked what would be their dream match and both replied a one-on-one match against each other at WrestleMania.

During the same press conference, Heyman credited The Bloodline storyline for an uptick in WWE’s business and ratings. Triple H later acknowledged the group but added it’s a collective effort from everyone involved in the company.