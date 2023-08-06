Nick Aldis feels betrayed and a QT Marshall note

– Nick Aldis feels betrayed by Pat Kenney, NWA’s Director of Talent Relations…

“I don’t want to air dirty laundry, but [Pat Kenney] showed his true colors with my exit from NWA. I don’t want to get into it too much, but they owe me money, and it’s probably never gonna come. I felt betrayed by Pat, and I’ll just leave it at that,”

– According to Matt Hardy, QT Marshall is the go to guy in AEW for a starting point [for creative pitches].

Hardy said during the Covid pandemic basically Tony Khan ran creative pitches alone, but now he has several guys working alongside him, with QT and Sonjay Dutt taking the lead.