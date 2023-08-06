Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso, Reigns retains
Jimmy Uso returns and stops Jey from beating Reigns. Jimmy hits a Superkick on Jey and then tosses him in the ring. Roman hits a Spear on Jey through a table and Roman Reigns retains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
