Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso, Reigns retains

Aug 6, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Jimmy Uso returns and stops Jey from beating Reigns. Jimmy hits a Superkick on Jey and then tosses him in the ring. Roman hits a Spear on Jey through a table and Roman Reigns retains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Devlyn Macabre

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal