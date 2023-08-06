Jim Ross returns to commentary on Collision after nearly two months out

Jim Ross returned to his commentary duties on Collision yesterday, joining Nigel McGuinness and Ian Riccaboni before the main event between CM Punk and Ricky Starks started.

Ross has been absent from AEW television since the first episode of Collision to recover from some health issues. Ross fell on the day of the Collision premiere but still made it to Chicago and had a rough night where he was criticized by fans for his performance.

The WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged he was off and apologized on social media and took himself out of the equation to heal.

JR was hoping to be back in time for All In to hopefully call some matches on that show