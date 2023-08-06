IYO SKY writes about her difficulty and journey to become the “best in the world”

Following her MITB briefcase cash-in, new WWE Women’s champion IYO SKY took to social media to address her journey to the top of the mountain.

She said in order to be the “best in the world” she had to leave her home country and “best in Japan” title and travel to America. She admitted that when she moved to the United States, she thought she was mentally and physically stronger than anyone else but reality hit and was instantly “knocked down.”

SKY wrote that she tried to say she can’t do it anymore multiple times but each time she remembered those who helped her and cheered her along the way and hung around.

“Being number one in the world was my dream, but it is definitely thanks to everyone that I was able to make it come true,” SKY wrote. “Everyone in Japan, everyone in America, everyone in the world, thank you so much.”

Her message was retweeted on social media by fellow Japanese Kairi Sane, who is returning to the United States following agreeing a new deal with WWE.