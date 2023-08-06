A good night for the Paul brothers, Logan makes it to Dallas after SummerSlam in time!

The Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – had a very successful Saturday night as both won their respective matches: Logan defeated Ricochet in the opening match of the SummerSlam card and Jake then defeated Nate Diaz in a boxing match which aired on PPV opposite SummerSlam.

Logan had requested that he starts the show so he could fly to Dallas via a private jet to try and make it on time to be with his brother for the walkout. It was a very tough thing to accomplish time-wise as the flight was around 2 hours and 45 minutes, but it did eventually happen as Logan showed up just in time.

Logan was rushed out of Ford Field to a nearby airport and without a shirt and with his elbow pads still on, he sprinted to a waiting jet. He walked out with his brother, got into a scuffle with a fan at ringside during the boxing match, and then celebrated with his brother after his win in the ring…all while still in his full SummerSlam gear.

Jake defeated Nate Diaz via a unanimous decision 97-92, 98-91, 98-91.