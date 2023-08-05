WWE News and Notes

– PWInsider reports Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso will be closing the show tonight.

Charlotte vs Asuka vs Bianca Belair will go on second to last.

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar will go on second and Ricochet vs Logan Paul will open the show.

– Sheamus tells the Daily Mail that Roman Reigns has benefited from the “luxury” of “getting a lot of storyline time” he also feels “there’s plenty of other people on the roster that could do with story time as well.”

