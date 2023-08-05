WWE making changes to Raw and Smackdown commentary teams

Starting next week, WWE is making some major changes to its commentary teams in a story posted exclusively by Variety.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, who currently work on Smackdown, will move to Monday Night Raw. This will be the first time that Cole will call Raw since 2019 as he was exclusive to Smackdown when it moved to FOX. Barrett has never done commentary for Raw before.

But that is not all, Cole will be pulling double duty every week as he will be also leading the commentary table on Friday Night Smackdown. He will be joined by current Raw commentary team of Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick.

Variety reports that WWE remains “high on Patrick” despite the apparent demotion and pairing him with Cole will eventually benefit him in the long run.

The commentary teams are:

Raw: Cole & Wade Barrett

SmackDown: Cole, Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick