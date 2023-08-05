Watch the SummerSlam 2023 cold open featuring Detroit’s own Kid Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock is part of tonight’s SummerSlam cold intro, narrating the video giving a small history of SummerSlam before proclaiming that tonight, they will make history in Motor City.

Kid Rock is from Detroit and is a big WWE fan as it’s evident from his long relationship with the promotion. He has appeared numerous times on WWE television and his songs have been widely used on TV as entrance themes for different WWE Superstars as well as PPV themes.

The 52-year-old singer and songwriter even showed up front row at last year’s SummerSlam, although his appearance garnered attention for all the wrong reasons as he started making out with Trailer Trash Tammy when cameras got them in frame!

Kid Rock was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.