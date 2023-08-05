Shotzi returns on WWE Smackdown

Shotzi made her return to WWE TV on tonight’s Smackdown, seeking revenge against Bayley. Shotzi has been off TV since mid-July when she appeared in a vignette shaving her head after Bayley and IYO SKY attacked her before Money in the Bank and Bayley cut her hair. She appeared during the Grayson Waller Effect segment and tried to cut Bayley’s hair.

Shotzi later showed up again during SKY’s match with Zelina Vega, brawling with Bayley. The distraction allowed Vega to get the win.