Rousey vs Baszler MMA rules explained for tonight’s SummerSlam match

Tonight’s match between former WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be contested under MMA rules and it was only yesterday that the stipulations were announced.

The match cannot be won by a pinfall and the only way Rousey or Baszler will get a victory tonight is by either making their opponent pass out, submit, or get a TKO.

This is believed to be Ronda Rousey’s last WWE match on her current contract as Rousey is leaving the promotion again for the foreseeable future. In fact, Shayna is the favorite on the betting lines to win this match.