“Real” AEW World title on the line on Collision tonight

AEW Collision will go head-to-head with a WWE premium live event for the first time tonight and to spice things up, the “real” AEW World title will be up for grabs.

Last week, CM Punk proclaimed that he is in possession of the real AEW World title, a title that he never lost after All Out. He will be putting it up on the line against Ricky Starks with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat as the special outside official.

That is not the only AEW title to be defended tonight as FTR defend their AEW Tag Team titles against Big Bill and Brian Cage and Kris Statlander takes on Mercedes Martinez with the TBS title also on the line. No other matches have been announced as of press time.