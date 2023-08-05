Participants so far in the SummerSlam 2023 Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim

25 WWE Superstars will be part of tonight’s SummerSlam Battle Royal which is presented by sponsor Slim Jim. WWE and Slim Jim announced yesterday the biggest WWE sponsorship deal in history.

Out of the 25 participants, 15 have already been announced. These are in alphabetical order AJ Styles, Butch, Chad Gable, Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, Luke Gallows, Matt Riddle, Otis, Ridge Holland, Santos Escobar, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, and Tommaso Ciampa.

There are no betting odds available for this match but LA Knight has to be super favorite to win this battle royal.