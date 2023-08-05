PAC medically unable to compete

Aug 5, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone announce that PAC was injured during his ROH World Title match with Claudio and fought through it during his match with Gravity.

But he has now been declared medically unable to compete.

