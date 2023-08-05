Notes on Randy Orton and MJF

– There’s a ton of speculation about Randy Orton’s return at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, but…just how likely is it really. Despite all of the chatter claiming Randy will be in Detroit for the pay-per-view, Fightful has cleared up some of the confusion by reporting that Orton is “nowhere near medically cleared to return at this point”. Of course, that medical clearance would only be a major factor if he was penciled in to perform an RKO (or something else physical). Fightful didn’t go into details about that, but it is interesting that their sources tell them Randy isn’t cleared by doctors to work even a physical segment on the card. That’ll be a bit of a bummer to those hoping they’d see the veteran back in-ring doing what he does best.

– MJF is ranked #1, according to ESPN,in pro wrestlers under age 30.

1) MJF

2) Rhea Ripley

3) Theory

4) El Hijo del Vikingo

5) Dominik Mysterio

6) Bron Breakker

7) Carmelo Hayes

8) Konosuke Takeshita

9) Liv Morgan

10) Logan Paul