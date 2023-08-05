Matches added to next week’s AEW Dynamite

A couple of tag team matches have been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on last night’s episode of Rampage that next week’s Dynamite will see The Hardys face The Young Bucks, while the Lucha Brothers will take on Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is:

* FTW Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam

* The Lucha Brothers vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

* The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks