LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SUMMERSLAM PLE

– The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined on the panel by Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg, Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel goes over tonight’s card with four main events. We get a video package on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes now. Barrett and Booker predict Lesnar will win, while Rosenberg goes with Cody. Back from a break and we see Alpha Academy backstage munching on Slim Jims. The panel discusses the 25-Man SummerSlam Battle Royal now. Barrett goes with Bronson Reed, Booker picks Otis to win, and Rosenberg goes with LA Knight.

Cathy Kelley is outside of Ford Field with a bunch of rabid fans. She talks with two who are ready for Tribal Combat. Braxton sends us to Paul Heyman’s Tribal Combat video from SmackDown. We get a discussion on the WWE Women’s Title Triple Threat. Barrett and Redmond go with Charlotte Flair, while Booker and Rosenberg predict Asuka will retain. Back from a break and the panel discusses the WWE Intercontinental Title match. Barrett and Rosenberg pick Drew McIntyre, while Booker goes with GUNTHER to retain. The panel discusses the WWE World Heavyweight Title match now. Barrett, Booker and Rosenberg all go with Finn Balor.

We go to another break and get a video package for the MMA Rules match. Barrett goes with Ronda Rousey, but Rosenberg and Booker go with Shayna Baszler. We go back to Cathy Kelley with fans, this time they’re cutting promos at the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone. We get a video package on Logan Paul vs. Ricochet now. The panel sends us to a video on WWE Community events held in Detroit this week. Byron Saxton and WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil are on the stage now as fans pop. They’re with the latest WWE Community Circle of Champions members, which are representatives of three organizations working with the Detroit community. It’s announced that each group is receiving a donation of $20,000. Back from the break and the panel discusses Tribal Combat now. Barrett and Rosenberg predict Roman Reigns will retain, while Booker goes with Jey Uso. That’s it for the SummerSlam Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event opens up with a video package narrated by Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock. We’re now live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet