Latest speculation on Bray Wyatt

In recent weeks, it has been rumored that Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE could happen as soon as the 2023 Summerslam PLE. In regards to the rumors, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…

“If Wyatt is [appearing at Summerslam], there’s been no indication internally that is happening that we’ve heard and I personally would not expect it. PWInsider.com has been told by numerous sources that Wyatt has been out with a health issue and until he is cleared to return (and there’s no indication that is on the horizon), he obviously can’t appear.”

Johnson added that there is said to be no connection between Wyatt’s disappearance and the return of Vince McMahon but rather Wyatt’s absence is a matter of WWE being “very, very careful” about his health. Wyatt has been off WWE television for months due to a reported illness.