Gunther and Ricochet notes

– While speaking to Sanjay Maru ahead of SummerSlam, Gunther was asked if he plans on challenging for any major World Title. Gunther made it clear he doesn’t think it’s the right time to challenge for a major World Title. I can carry both if necessary [laughs], there is still space. But no, I think there’s a lot of room to grow still. I’m very pleased with how everything is going so far. There are a lot of exciting matchups, and they are in that World Heavyweight Title division. So at one point, if I want to get into the ring with those guys I will have to make that step.

